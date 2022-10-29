CBET Token (CBET) Price Tops $0.0000

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One CBET Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CBET Token has a total market cap of $93.99 million and $3.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.58 or 0.31873628 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012449 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

