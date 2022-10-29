Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 17.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

