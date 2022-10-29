CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Down 39.7% in October

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENQW remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. CENAQ Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

