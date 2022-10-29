Clarke (TSE:CKI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as low as C$11.35. Clarke shares last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 741 shares traded.

Clarke Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.31. The company has a market cap of C$166.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.18.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.06 million during the quarter.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

