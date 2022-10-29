Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.67 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,577.86 or 0.07587016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.30 or 0.31706443 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012383 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

