Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

