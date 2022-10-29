Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.98 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.56 million, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.52. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $441,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

