Cormark Trims Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Target Price to C$3.75

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CVE:AVN opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Avanti Helium has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanti Helium will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Avanti Helium Company Profile

In other Avanti Helium news, Director Rob Gamley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$622,790.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

