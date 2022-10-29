Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $416.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.57 and its 200 day moving average is $399.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

