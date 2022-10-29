Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 24.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $663.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

