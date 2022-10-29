Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $114.16 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.