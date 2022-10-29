Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:TTE opened at $54.77 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
