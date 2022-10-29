Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.77 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.