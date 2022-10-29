Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $325.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.