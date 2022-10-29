Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $147.02 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

