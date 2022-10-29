Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average is $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

