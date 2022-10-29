COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,017,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 10,249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOF opened at $1.15 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

