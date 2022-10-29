Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday.

Covestro Price Performance

1COV stock opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.34. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52-week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

