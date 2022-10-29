CSFB Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.67.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.22.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8967255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders purchased 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343 over the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

