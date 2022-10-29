CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,240,741 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.02%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

