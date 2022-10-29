CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.18 million. CTS also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

