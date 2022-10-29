Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of CSG Systems International worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. 132,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.71%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

