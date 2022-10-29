Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 6,850 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,150,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 139,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,972,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,440,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,836.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.67. 2,186,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

