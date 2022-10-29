Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.24 billion and $326.47 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.01 or 0.31913841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012464 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,243,765,260 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.