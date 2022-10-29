DeepBrain Chain Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $194,337.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

