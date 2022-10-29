DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Hits $0.0803 on Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $16,871.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.31762380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012410 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.