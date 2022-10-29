Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €31.30 ($31.94) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

