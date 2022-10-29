Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $15.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.07.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.