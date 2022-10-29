DeversiFi Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $83.08 million and $9,334.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.58 or 0.31873628 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012449 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

