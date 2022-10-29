Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,608. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $62,383,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

