Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 442 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,300. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

