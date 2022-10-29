Eight Capital Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.28.

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

