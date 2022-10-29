Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

