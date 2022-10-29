Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 1,754,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

