EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $198.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006910 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,464,778 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

