Federated Hermes, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. 1,569,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,161. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

