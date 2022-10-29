Filecoin Price Tops $5.63 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $281.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00026989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012460 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 307,535,238 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

