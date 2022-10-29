Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Up 2.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.78. 8,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Fletcher Building Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fletcher Building’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

