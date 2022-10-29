Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 3.6 %

FLEX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 5,505,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941,726 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,428.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 435,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.