Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Up 71.4% Over Last Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $107.06 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.01 or 0.31913841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012464 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.