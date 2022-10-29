Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

FORD opened at $1.29 on Friday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

