FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. 660,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,604. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

