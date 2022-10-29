George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $111.42

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and traded as low as $110.68. George Weston shares last traded at $110.68, with a volume of 252 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.55.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.53%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

