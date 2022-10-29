Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

GILD stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,665,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,716. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,096,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

