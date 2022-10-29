Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.5 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDBF stock traded down $86.00 on Friday, hitting $2,914.00. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,645.88 and a twelve month high of $5,242.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,013.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,371.56.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

