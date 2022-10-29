GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given a C$0.72 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price objective on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 4.2 %
GXU stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. GoviEx Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52.
About GoviEx Uranium
