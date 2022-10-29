GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Up 20%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) shares were up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 109,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

GYG Stock Up 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.19. The company has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get GYG alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GYG news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire purchased 324,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £55,112.81 ($66,593.54).

About GYG

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.