Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 257,576 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,576 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 34,414,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,212,678. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

