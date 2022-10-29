Hermez Network Price Tops $3.65 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $133.53 million and $499,512.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00017578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,792.23 or 1.00002175 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00044550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00255836 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.64358349 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $469,916.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

