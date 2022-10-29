Hermez Network Price Tops $3.66 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00017621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $133.75 million and approximately $513,858.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.64358349 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $469,916.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

