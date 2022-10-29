Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-$1.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 441,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $356.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

